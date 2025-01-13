Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $55.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,424.40. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,736,206.05. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,645,543. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after buying an additional 146,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,545,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -939.50, a PEG ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.71.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.