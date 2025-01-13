Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $74.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $18,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 182,403 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $77.18.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.