Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $12.17

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,001 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

