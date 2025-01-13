Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Head to Head Review

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Waldencast has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waldencast and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Waldencast currently has a consensus price target of $5.76, suggesting a potential upside of 96.59%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

This table compares Waldencast and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Global Digital Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $240.38 million 1.49 -$89.98 million N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Waldencast beats Global Digital Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

