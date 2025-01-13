Head-To-Head Survey: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) vs. Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -77.21% -43.02% -31.53% Zimmer Biomet 14.27% 12.95% 7.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zimmer Biomet 2 11 7 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.02%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $123.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Zimmer Biomet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $25.00 million 0.67 -$22.13 million ($2.49) -0.76 Zimmer Biomet $7.60 billion 2.74 $1.02 billion $5.26 19.86

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats ReWalk Robotics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.