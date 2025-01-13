The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$77.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$74.10 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$60.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.67. The company has a market cap of C$91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

