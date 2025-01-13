Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $20.89

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

YMAB stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 613,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

