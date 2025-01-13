Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

