Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $59.24 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,434.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,184.10. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,696.25. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

