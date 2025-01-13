BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. BP’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in BP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 212,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

