Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,374 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,578,000 after buying an additional 1,062,001 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after buying an additional 751,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after acquiring an additional 749,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 31.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

