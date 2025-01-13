Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,308.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

