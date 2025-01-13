Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,698.20. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,246. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 114,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

