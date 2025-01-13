Citigroup Cuts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $677.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $713.00 to $677.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $581.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $592.54 and its 200 day moving average is $560.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 77.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 134.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

