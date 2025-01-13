iTeos Therapeutics’ (ITOS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $505,766.17. The trade was a 8.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

