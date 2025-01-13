Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Nasdaq stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

