JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to “Sell” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of JKS opened at $24.78 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

