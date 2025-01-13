Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE PHR opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $42,291.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 201,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,486.21. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $64,961.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,647 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,206.41. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,384 shares of company stock worth $2,418,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phreesia by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

