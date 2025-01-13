LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $385.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $330.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $344.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

