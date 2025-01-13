GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $6.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

