Citigroup Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 6.4 %

HCAT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,443.84. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,771.76. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,051 shares of company stock worth $612,614. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after buying an additional 360,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

