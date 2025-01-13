Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,561,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

