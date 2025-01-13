Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of INZY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.