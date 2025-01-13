Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $121.70 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

