UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

