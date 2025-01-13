Citigroup Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

