Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.60.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

