Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12,096.00.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

