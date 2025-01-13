Scotiabank Has Pessimistic View of Chevron FY2024 Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.20. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

