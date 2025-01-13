FY2024 EPS Estimates for HF Sinclair Lowered by Scotiabank

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HF Sinclair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HF Sinclair’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DINO. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in HF Sinclair by 11.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

