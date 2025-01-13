Research Analysts Set Expectations for Copa FY2024 Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $14.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.64. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. UBS Group increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 10.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Copa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

