TXO Partners Q4 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $709.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.15. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.06%.

In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $237,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,833.12. This represents a 17.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Hutton purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $962,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,767,448.60. This trade represents a 1.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,690.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth $559,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth $639,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

