Raymond James Estimates Barrick Gold’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$22.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.23.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

