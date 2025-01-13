OTCMKTS:DPMLF FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

