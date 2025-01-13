Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts AVR FY2024 Earnings

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $6.00 on Monday. Anteris Technologies Global has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

