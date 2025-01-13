Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for Cameco FY2024 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $73,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,013,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

