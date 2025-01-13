Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ES FY2024 Earnings

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.57 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,585.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

