Q4 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Raised by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

VNOM opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

