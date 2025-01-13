Brokers Issue Forecasts for ED FY2024 Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,980,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 482,953 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

