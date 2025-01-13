FY2024 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems Boosted by Analyst

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Scotiabank raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst D. Goyal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.84.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $225.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.30. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.