What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for AKAM FY2024 Earnings?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKAM. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $1,733,716. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.