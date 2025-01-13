YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.91. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

