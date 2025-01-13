Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 766,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,832 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,161,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

