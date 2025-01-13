Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 50.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

