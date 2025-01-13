Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.