IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

