Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

APOG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.