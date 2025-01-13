Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($10.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($10.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JSPR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of JSPR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

