Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($10.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($10.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JSPR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JSPR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.