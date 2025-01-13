HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

