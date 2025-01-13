Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

